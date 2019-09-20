Sunday, September 22, 2019  | 22 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Death toll in Naran bus crash rises to 26

5 hours ago
 

Twenty six people were killed on Saturday morning as a passenger bus crashed in Naran’s Gati Das, near the Babusar Top.

At least 12 people were injured. They were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Chilas.

The injured passengers are reportedly in critical condition, Gilgit Baltistan government spokesperson Faiz Allah said. He said the people travelling in the bus were residents of Gilgit.

The police said the bus driver fell asleep while driving and hit a cliff. The bus was going to Rawalpindi from Skardu.

Tell us what you think:

