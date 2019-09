As many as 13 people were injured after a speeding passenger bus overturned and collided with a trailer Saturday on Mianwali’s Talagang Road.

The injured passengers were taken to a hospital for first aid. Three people are said to be in critical condition.

The accident occurred due to speeding, rescue officials said.

The bus driver managed to escape. The bus was travelling to Karachi from Rawalpindi.

