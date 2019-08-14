Who’s to blame for innocent lives lost in Karachi rain?

People who lost loved ones during the torrential rainfall in Karachi continue to seek justice but to no avail as none of the authorities are ready to accept the blame for the deaths caused by electrocution.

At least 12 people died after heavy monsoon rains battered Karachi on Saturday and Sunday before Eidul Azha.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has appealed the authorities to arrest the K-Electric high-ups over their negligence during the rains. The K-Electric management is only minting money without caring the human lives, he said, adding that the power utility needs to improve its system.

“K-Electric is responsible for the deaths of innocent people,” he said. Akhtar remarked that strict action should be taken against the company’s management.

On August 13, Akhtar, along with the bereaved father of Hamza—who died due to electrocution in Defense area—went to the Darakshan police station and registered an FIR against the chief executive officer, chairperson, and owner of K-Electric.

Related: KMC, KE embroiled in a power struggle over unpaid bills

The power utility, on the other hand, has held the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation responsible for the deaths of people during rains.

The city government has failed to drain out the rainwater accumulated for long hours in different areas of Karachi, a KE employee said in a statement.

“Despite several intimations and requisitions, the city government did not pay any heed towards draining out the rainwater in different areas which created problems for the K-Electric teams as well as for the people”, the representative added.

The tussle between K-Electric and KMC has been ongoing since June, when the K-Electric disconnected the power supply to KMC’s head office and other offices because of the city government’s failure to pay its electricity bills. The company claimed that KMC owes it Rs580 million for 71 connections.

In response, the anti-encroachment department carried out an operation against the K-Electric offices on the city government’s land among other public places.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.