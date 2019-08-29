Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

Water supply to PM and president houses could be suspended

1 hour ago
 

This picture taken on December 14, 2017 shows people boating in the Rawal Lake, a water storage basin, in Islamabad – AFP

Water supply to the Prime Minister House, President House, Pak Secretariat, Parliament, Diplomatic Enclave, F-6 and F-7 sectors in Islamabad could be suspended, the city administration warned Thursday.

According to the Islamabad Municipal Corporation, there is a filtration plant at the Simly dam in Islamabad which requires elm-sulfate chemical to clean the water.

The city administration said that its agreement with the chemical supplying company ended in December 2018 and now the administration only has two days of chemical for use.

The Simly dam provides 340 million gallons of water to Islamabad.

Tell us what you think:

