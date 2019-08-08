Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Watch: Thieves steal goat in Karachi’s Federal B Area

2 hours ago
 
Six goats and a cow were stolen from Nazimabad



Two thieves stole a sacrificial goat from outside the office of a welfare organisation in Karachi's Federal B area on Thursday.

The CCTV footage of the robbery shows thieves stealing a goat and then carrying it on their motorcycle.

Ealier in the week, armed men had snatched 10 goats in two separate incidents in North Karachi area. Six goats and a cow were stolen from North Nazimabad area.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
cow eid goat Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Goats, Cows, Eid, Bakra Eid, Mandi
 
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
House of Farooq Sattar’s media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
Karachi, Hyderabad to receive rain before Eid
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.