Thursday, August 8, 2019
Local
Watch: Thieves steal goat in Karachi’s Federal B Area
S. Shahnawaz Ali
2 hours ago
Six goats and a cow were stolen from Nazimabad
Two thieves stole a sacrificial goat from outside the office of a welfare organisation in Karachi's Federal B area on Thursday.
The CCTV footage of the robbery shows thieves stealing a goat and then carrying it on their motorcycle.
Ealier in the week, armed men had snatched 10 goats in two separate incidents in North Karachi area. Six goats and a cow were stolen from North Nazimabad area.
cow
eid
goat
Karachi
