Truck driver’s daughter scores highest marks in Punjab University history

Diligence, focus and hard work are all you need to get ahead in life. Your financial or social background has little to do with your success. Noshaba Zafar, the daughter of a truck driver, proved this by bagging the top position in the BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019.

Punjab University announced on Tuesday the top position holders of the BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019, according to which BSc student Zafar from VIP Girls Degree College, Talagang, an affiliate of Punjab University, got the overall first position by obtaining 714 out of 800 marks.

“I want to be a lecturer to serve our people. I want to fulfill all my deceased father’s wishes,” Zafar said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday. After completing her BSc, she now aims to enrol in a masters programme after which she is planning to complete her MPhil.

Zafar said that after her parents’ death, her grandfather encouraged her to continue her education.

“I was not one of those kids who would only study. I kept time for other activities too,” said Zafar. She said she kept her studies as the topmost priority and that is the reason that she got scholarships.

“My message for all those who can’t afford an education is that you all should work hard in order to get scholarships,” she said.

VIP Girls Degree College Principal Zahida Habib said that in the 137 years of Punjab University no one was able to get such high marks. “This is a record on its own,” she said.

Punjab University also organised a prize distribution ceremony for position holders on Wednesday at Lahore’s Al-Raazi Hall. Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar was the chief guest and awarded Zafar with Rs0.1 million.

BSc student Iqra Anmol got second position by securing 682 marks while BSc student Abiha Fatima came third with 673 marks.

