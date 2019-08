Three men, believed to be target killers belonging to MQM-London, were arrested on Tuesday in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar.

The men were identified as Kamal Hussain alias Chachoo, Imtiaz alias Munna and Shahid alias Kaala.

The suspects were involved in sectarian killings and the murders of 29 people, the police say.

Weapons were found in their possession.

