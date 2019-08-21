Wednesday, August 21, 2019  | 19 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Students forced to study outside after Sialkot school roof collapse

2 hours ago
 

Students study while sweating in Sialkot’s 30 degree Centigrade heat in fear that the roof of their school, the Galla Mandi Primary School, will collapse again.

There are around 200 students enrolled in the government school.

“We’ve told our teacher to hold the classes outside because the roof of one of the classrooms fell during summer vacations,” a student said.  “We are scared because there is a threat of another roof collapse,” they said.

“We are forced to sit outside where there is no curtain, and passers-by look at us all the time,” another student said. The children said they are not able to pay attention to their studies as there is constant noise from the neighbourhood.

The Punjab School Education Department was notified about the poor infrastructure of the school. An official said re-construction of the school will start soon.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
roof collapse school sialkot
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
school, government school, primary school, education, roof collapse, government, Sialkot, students
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.