Students forced to study outside after Sialkot school roof collapse

Students study while sweating in Sialkot’s 30 degree Centigrade heat in fear that the roof of their school, the Galla Mandi Primary School, will collapse again.

There are around 200 students enrolled in the government school.

“We’ve told our teacher to hold the classes outside because the roof of one of the classrooms fell during summer vacations,” a student said. “We are scared because there is a threat of another roof collapse,” they said.

“We are forced to sit outside where there is no curtain, and passers-by look at us all the time,” another student said. The children said they are not able to pay attention to their studies as there is constant noise from the neighbourhood.

The Punjab School Education Department was notified about the poor infrastructure of the school. An official said re-construction of the school will start soon.

