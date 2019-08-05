Monday, August 5, 2019 | 3 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Kashmir no longer autonomous state as India revokes special status
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s interim bail extended in abuse case
Balochistan govt withdraws information portfolio from Zahoor Buledi
Five-year-old dies after falling in manhole in Lahore
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
WORLD CUP
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Steel Mill workers say they haven’t been paid in months
Ashraf Khan
44 mins ago
Stage a protest in Karachi
Workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills staged a demonstration at Karachi's Jinnah Gate on Monday because they haven't been paid for the past few months.
Protesters demanded they be paid two months worth of salaries before Eidul Azha.
They also criticised the mills for not paying pensions to retired employees. Over 5,000 retired employees have not received their pensions, they said.
The workers also want a chief executive officer and a chief financial officer to be appointed.
Currently, an acting CFO and acting CEO are running the organisation. They demanded the removal of Arif Shaikh, the acting CFO of the mills.
The employees said corruption in the organization needs to stop and that corrupt officials should be held accountable.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Pakistan Steel Mill
Protest
RELATED STORIES
Why are Sindh’s nurses protesting?
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Sindh nurses half-heartedly continue Karachi protest for ninth consecutive day
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Eight Karachi nurses detained as they march towards Governor House
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Pakistan Steel Mills, PSM, steel mill, workers, employees, protest, CEO, CFO , non-payment
MOST READ
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Karachi
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.