HOME > Local

Steel Mill workers say they haven’t been paid in months

44 mins ago
 
Stage a protest in Karachi



Workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills staged a demonstration at Karachi's Jinnah Gate on Monday because they haven't been paid for the past few months.  

Protesters demanded they be paid two months worth of salaries before Eidul Azha.

They also criticised the mills for not paying pensions to retired employees. Over 5,000 retired employees have not received their pensions, they said.

The workers also want a chief executive officer and a chief financial officer to be appointed.

Currently, an acting CFO and acting CEO are running the organisation. They demanded the removal of Arif Shaikh, the acting CFO of the mills.

The employees said corruption in the organization needs to stop and that corrupt officials should be held accountable.

Pakistan Steel Mill Protest
 
