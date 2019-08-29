Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department wants all private schools in Karachi to temporarily stop letting students swim in their swimming pools after a sixth-grade student drowned at Habib Public School during a swimming class.

“The schools where swimming facilities are available should stop swimming facilities forthwith and submit a detailed report of the swimming trainers/coaches who will conduct swimming class for students,” reads a notification issued on Thursday.

The department said the schools must ensure the “complete safety” of students while they are swimming, employ qualified instructors or coaches of national fame and follow the SOP of the swimming pool.

Schools with swimming pools have to submit a report with the details of their swimming pools, details of the SOPs and testimonials from coaches by September 13.

If any incident occurs following this, the school could have its licence suspended or cancelled.

An education department committee will visit schools and check their swimming pools, the SOPs of and speak to the coaches.

On Tuesday, 11-year-old Usman Durrani, son of Zeeshan Durrani, drowned during a weekly swimming class at Habib Public School while instructors were busy with other students.

The school administration immediately took him to South City Hospital in Clifton where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the police took the body to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. According to Dr Abdul Aleem Memon of Civil Hospital, Usman’s cause of death was drowning.

The police arrested two swimming teachers, Mumtaz Akbar and Saifullah. An unintentional murder case has been registered at the Docks police station against the detained instructors as well as the school management. The South DIG took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Keamari Division’s superintendent of police.

