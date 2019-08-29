Thursday, August 29, 2019  | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi

4 hours ago
 

Photo: Habib Public School Swimming pool/ Karachi Super City of Pakistan

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department wants all private schools in Karachi to temporarily stop letting students swim in their swimming pools after a sixth-grade student drowned at Habib Public School during a swimming class.

“The schools where swimming facilities are available should stop swimming facilities forthwith and submit a detailed report of the swimming trainers/coaches who will conduct swimming class for students,” reads a notification issued on Thursday.

The department said the schools must ensure the “complete safety” of students while they are swimming, employ qualified instructors or coaches of national fame and follow the SOP of the swimming pool.

Schools with swimming pools have to submit a report with the details of their swimming pools, details of the SOPs and testimonials from coaches by September 13.

If any incident occurs following this, the school could have its licence suspended or cancelled.

Related: Sixth-grader drowns during swimming class at Karachi school

An education department committee will visit schools and check their swimming pools, the SOPs of and speak to the coaches.

On Tuesday, 11-year-old Usman Durrani, son of Zeeshan Durrani, drowned during a weekly swimming class at Habib Public School while instructors were busy with other students.

The school administration immediately took him to South City Hospital in Clifton where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the police took the body to Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination. According to Dr Abdul Aleem Memon of Civil Hospital, Usman’s cause of death was drowning.

The police arrested two swimming teachers, Mumtaz Akbar and Saifullah. An unintentional murder case has been registered at the Docks police station against the detained instructors as well as the school management. The South DIG took notice of the incident and sought a report from the Keamari Division’s superintendent of police.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi school swimming
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Dead, drowned, Children, student, swimming pool, Habib Public School, sindh education department, pool, swimming, children swimming
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.