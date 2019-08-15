PTI’s Ali Zaidi not cool with blocking roads for sacrifice

He told off people on DHA's Kh-e-Shujaat

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi got angry at Karachi's DHA residents when he faced this on Wednesday. The minister’s convoy was passing through Khayaban-e-Shujaat when he saw that people had blocked one track of the road by sacrificing animals and the second track was also blocked by parked cars.“Don’t you have any shame? Creating a mess on the road. Is it your father’s road?” Zaidi can be heard saying in the video.“Whose car is this?” Zaidi asked about a car parked in the middle of the road.