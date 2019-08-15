Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Local

PTI’s Ali Zaidi not cool with blocking roads for sacrifice

7 hours ago
 
He told off people on DHA's Kh-e-Shujaat  





Every Eidul Azha, lot of people sacrifice their animals on the roads, blocking traffic and creating a mess for others in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi got angry at Karachi's DHA residents when he faced this on Wednesday. The minister’s convoy was passing through Khayaban-e-Shujaat when he saw that people had blocked one track of the road by sacrificing animals and the second track was also blocked by parked cars.

“Don’t you have any shame? Creating a mess on the road. Is it your father’s road?” Zaidi can be heard saying in the video.

“Whose car is this?” Zaidi asked about a car parked in the middle of the road.
 
TOPICS:
Eidul Azha Karachi
 
One Comment

  1. Avatar
    Karachi Boy   August 15, 2019 1:59 pm/ Reply

    These politicians use the whole city tax on their neighborhood in Clifton and Defence. That’s why these two area are relatively better then the rest of the city. I mean that’s the reason they are more clean, footpaths are always painted, no beggars on street, no encroachments. Shame on them.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
