HOME > Local

Police set up torture cell in Lahore’s Gujjarpura

2 hours ago
 
Cops flee the building upon witnessing cameras



Police set up a private torture cell in Lahore a few months after cameras were installed in the lockups of police stations, it emerged Monday.

SAMAA TV found an alleged torture cell in Lahore’s Gujjarpura area. The police personnel fled the building soon after witnessing video cameras.

However, the cameraman did capture the individuals who were held inside the torture cell.

“They beat me in front of my daughter and son,” said one man, who was lying on a charpoy.  “I can't even stand.”

They have got my cash, mother's jewelry and car keys, said another man, who was handcuffed.

However, Lahore Operations DIG has taken notice of the report and summoned Gujjarpura SHO Raza Jaffery and three other police personnel.

TOPICS:
Lahore Police Torture Cell
 
