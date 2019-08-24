Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
No pillion riding on Muharram 9 and 10

36 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas and other cities for Muharram 9 and 10.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the ban will not be applicable to women, children, senior citizens and journalists.

The exhibition of weapons won’t be allowed for the first 10 days of Muharram and people are also barred from putting banners and chalking walls.

hyderabad Karachi muharram pillion riding
 
