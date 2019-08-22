Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Education

Nine-year-old Larkana vendor’s sweet dream comes true

44 mins ago
 

A nine-year-old boy’s dream came true on Monday when he got to attend school for the first time in his life. 

Muhammad Soomar Chandio’s parents cannot afford to educate him but that didn’t stop him from chasing his dream. The boy sold sweets in the morning and studied at a library in the evening.

A picture of him studying in the CSS hall of the Shahnawaz Bhutto Public Library, with a basket of sweets lying beside him, went viral on social media.

Photo: Facebook/Eastwood Grammar School

The managing director of Larkana’s Eastwood Grammar School, Ahsan Ali Abro, saw the Facebook post, and reached out to people to help him find the boy.

“I was moved after seeing the picture,” Abro told SAMAA TV on its morning show Naya Din on Thursday.

A social activist helped him find the child. Abro met the boy in the library and checked his copies. “I saw potential in the kid,” Abro said. “The child wants to join the Pakistan Army,” he added.

A meeting was arranged with the child’s parents the next day to ask their permission. He lives in Labour Colony. Abro realized that Soomar’s parents were not aware of his studying sessions at the library. “He did not tell his parents about going to the library because he was scared they would scold him,” Abro said.

He successfully convinced the boy’s parents but they only had one concern: money. As Soomar brought home money by selling candy, they worried that his education would create more financial problems for the family.

No alternate source of income has been arranged for the family yet, but Abro said he is trying to arrange an evening job for the child, which would not be considered child labour.

Soomar told SAMAA TV that he is very happy to go to school, and that he is the first child in his family to get an education.

“We are very poor and I have four brothers,” he lamented. “My father is unemployed.”

He appealed to the government to support his family financially. “Those who help the poor, God will always keep them happy,” the child said.

Shortly after Soomar’s pictures went viral on social media two officials of the Sindh government said they wanted to support him. Then education minister Sardar Shah said he would adopt the boy’s expenses.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on law, environment and coastal development, also said he wanted to help.

But neither official has reached out to the boy or the school to pay for his expenses. Abro said that he is handling the boy’s school expenses himself right now. They both tweeted about helping but haven’t been in contact yet, he said.

But even if they do offer to help, they might want to enrol him in a government school and I would rather he be enrolled in a private school, Abro told SAMAA Digital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
larkana school
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
school, Eastwood Grammar School, child, sweet seller. Larkana, school, social media, poor, child labour, unemployment
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.