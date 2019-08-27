Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Economy

New oil and gas reserves found in Kohat: OGDCL

2 hours ago
 

File photo: AFP

The Oil and Gas Development Company and Mari Petroleum Company have found new oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district, OGDCL said Tuesday.

The OGDCL said that the well was drilled at a depth of 3,200 meters and reserves of 12.7 million cubic feet of gas have been found.

A minimum of 240 barrels of crude oil will be extracted from the well per day, a statement by the company read.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange has also been informed of the new developments in the oil and gas sector.

OGDCL owns 50% of the shares from the overall discovery, while Mari Petroleum owns 33.33%.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Gas oil Pakistan
 
