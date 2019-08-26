Mustafa Kamal announces taking charge as KMC’s project director garbage

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had accepted its failure by issuing a notification of his employment as “project director garbage”.

“We will impose an emergency for the next 90 days,” Kamal told reporters outside his residence in Karachi. “We will work day and night. I will sleep in my car.”

He said he accepts Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s challenge and is taking the charge.

Earlier, Mayor Akhtar issued a notification designating Kamal as “project director garbage” on voluntary basis with immediate effect.

In an interview, Kamal had claimed that he would clean Karachi in 90 days if the provincial and city governments provided him machinery and their employees.

The PSP chief further asked the Karachi mayor to send the notification of his employment to all the KMC officials.

“Mayor Karachi is now my boss and I will call him at 2am to give him report,” Kamal said in a sarcastic tone. “Keep your cellphone on.”

The PSP chairman asked MQM-P leaders to seek Akhtar’s resignation because he had accepted his failure.

However, the Sindh government said the Karachi mayor doesn’t have authority to appoint project director garbage.

The Sindh local government department has the power to appoint a director, provincial minister Saeed Ghani said.

In a statement, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asked Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to focus on cleaning the city.

Siddiqui instructed local government representatives not to respond to “derogatory statements” by Kamal.

