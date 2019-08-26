Monday, August 26, 2019  | 24 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Mustafa Kamal announces taking charge as KMC’s project director garbage

40 mins ago
 

File photo

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had accepted its failure by issuing a notification of his employment as “project director garbage”.

“We will impose an emergency for the next 90 days,” Kamal told reporters outside his residence in Karachi. “We will work day and night. I will sleep in my car.”

He said he accepts Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s challenge and is taking the charge.

Earlier, Mayor Akhtar issued a notification designating Kamal as “project director garbage” on voluntary basis with immediate effect.

In an interview, Kamal had claimed that he would clean Karachi in 90 days if the provincial and city governments provided him machinery and their employees.

Related: Karachi mayor designates Mustafa Kamal as ‘project director garbage’

The PSP chief further asked the Karachi mayor to send the notification of his employment to all the KMC officials.

“Mayor Karachi is now my boss and I will call him at 2am to give him report,” Kamal said in a sarcastic tone. “Keep your cellphone on.”

The PSP chairman asked MQM-P leaders to seek Akhtar’s resignation because he had accepted his failure.

However, the Sindh government said the Karachi mayor doesn’t have authority to appoint project director garbage.

The Sindh local government department has the power to appoint a director, provincial minister Saeed Ghani said.

In a statement, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asked Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar to focus on cleaning the city.

Siddiqui instructed local government representatives not to respond to “derogatory statements” by Kamal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Mustafa Kamal Wasim Akhtar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
Internet becomes expensive in Naya Pakistan
local
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
First-ever Koh-e-Suleman festival held at Fort Munro
local
 
 
 
 
 
Dera ghazi khan, Balochi, Culture, festival, kohe suleman
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.