Man arrested for robbing Lahore grocery store

A man was arrested on Wednesday for looting a grocery store in Lahore’s Harbanspura.

The suspect, identified as Asim, entered the shop Tuesday night and stole Rs80,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a charging device. His accomplice, Waqas, was waiting for him on a motorcycle parked outside the shop.

Asim ran outside and sat on the motorcycle. The shopkeeper ran after him and shot Asim in the shoulder.

Waqas accelerated the bike but the motorcycle’s tire got stuck in an open manhole. Both Waqas and Asim fell off the bike and Waqas hit his head on a wall and died on spot. Asim, however, managed to escape.

The police arrested Asim from Jinnah Hospital where he had gone for first aid.

Asim, a resident of Nishtar Colony, has been involved in 16 robbery cases, Operations SSP Ismail Kharak said. Waqas lived in Rachna Town and was wanted for an illegal weapons case.

