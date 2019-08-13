Tuesday, August 13, 2019  | 11 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Lahore woman arrested for assaulting a salesperson: police

7 mins ago
 

Photo: Sadaf in a police station.

A woman, who had assaulted a salesgirl in a Lahore shopping mall, has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

A woman was seen assaulting a salesgirl in a video that went viral on social media on Monday.

The other workers inside the shopping mall tried to rescue the girl but the woman, identified as Sadaf, kept dragging the saleswoman with her hair. It was not clear when the video was taken.

The police launched an investigation after the video went viral and arrested the woman on the second day of Eid (today). An FIR was lodged against her at the Factory Area police station.

According Lahore Operations SSP, the woman had beaten up the salesgirl in a cosmetics shop after the latter told her that there was no mirror in the shop.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
