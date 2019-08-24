Saturday, August 24, 2019  | 22 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Lahore and Rawalpindi’s metro bus services now cost Rs30

10 mins ago
 

Photo: AFP

The price of Lahore and Rawalpindi’s Metro Bus Service has been increased to Rs30.

The price hike was implemented on Saturday after the Punjab government approved the Rs10 increase.

Passengers aren’t happy with the hike in fares. Labourers and students said the service had made their lives easier but now they are worried. They told SAMAA TV that the government shouldn’t make the people shoulder this burden as inflation is already high in the country.

Related: Punjab govt increases Lahore, Rawalpindi metro bus fares

“Rs20 was fine, but now I have to pay Rs60 for traveling, which is expensive,” one student said.

In May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to do away with the subsidy for the service. The premier said large subsidies are creating a burden on the economy.

The removal of the subsidy is now reflected in the increased bus fares. The government is looking for ways to earn more revenue. As part of its agreement with the IMF, it is already planning to increase gas and electricity prices and levy Rs600 billion in taxes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Metro Bus Rawalpindi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
Hospital waste is being used to make plastic straws, toys
local
Watch: What’s causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
Watch: What's causing the motorway accidents in Islamabad?
local
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
Check out this five star hotel for cats in Islamabad
living
 
 
 
 
 
Cats, Hotel, Islamabad,
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.