Lahore and Rawalpindi’s metro bus services now cost Rs30

The price of Lahore and Rawalpindi’s Metro Bus Service has been increased to Rs30.

The price hike was implemented on Saturday after the Punjab government approved the Rs10 increase.

Passengers aren’t happy with the hike in fares. Labourers and students said the service had made their lives easier but now they are worried. They told SAMAA TV that the government shouldn’t make the people shoulder this burden as inflation is already high in the country.

“Rs20 was fine, but now I have to pay Rs60 for traveling, which is expensive,” one student said.

In May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to do away with the subsidy for the service. The premier said large subsidies are creating a burden on the economy.

The removal of the subsidy is now reflected in the increased bus fares. The government is looking for ways to earn more revenue. As part of its agreement with the IMF, it is already planning to increase gas and electricity prices and levy Rs600 billion in taxes.

