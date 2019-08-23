Karachi to be fumigated against fly invasion

Why are there so many flies in Karachi? Everyone in the city has been asking this question after swarms of flies have invaded their cars, homes, and the streets.

Thick blankets of flies hover on fruits, meat and other eatables but vendors and shopkeepers have taken no precautionary measures. They blame the government for not removing garbage, and said that the recent rains and sacrificial animals’ remains have made the situation worse.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed local authorities to fumigate the city as soon as possible. The chief minister’s orders were highlighted on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Friday.

Shah arranged a meeting at 4pm on Friday regarding the garbage issue in the city, his adviser on law and environment Murtaza Wahab said in a tweet. The Karachi mayor, DMC chairmen, cantonment boards and other authorities have been invited.

The federal government began its ‘Let’s Clean Karachi’ campaign around two weeks ago and promised to remove garbage from the city’s drains. When it rains, these drains overflow and cause flooding in many areas.

But the campaign may not be as operating as smoothly as the government made it out to be. Garbage is reportedly being taken out of storm water drains and dumped in parks and on the streets.

Karachi is the country’s financial hub. It is a big city and cannot be cleaned in five or six days, said Maritime Affairs Ministers Ali Zaidi. The federal minister started the campaign on August 4.

“Rather than criticising us, people should help us identify areas with heaps of garbage,” he had said during an August 16 press conference.

“Our job was to start the movement and build pressure on the Sindh and local government,” Zaidi said. “We are not thinking about what will happen if we are not able to complete our campaign. Even if garbage is removed from 10 streets, then that’s an achievement too.”

If we are able to successfully execute this campaign then Karachi will become neat and clean, he remarked. “Only big decisions bring big success.”

