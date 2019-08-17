Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Karachi teen killed over fake robbery charges, says family

2 hours ago
 

A 16-year-old boy was killed after he was accused of stealing valuables from a bungalow in Karachi’s Bahadurabad area, police said Saturday.

The family said that Rehan wasn’t a thief but he went to a bungalow to collect money because he slaughtered some animals in the area.

“I worked at the bungalow. They [the house owners] have snatched my son from us,” his mother said. Rehan’s brother told SAMAA TV that he went to the house to collect his money.

The police said that two people, the bungalow owner and his friend, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Daniyal, the owner, claimed that Rehan was a trained thief. He said that Rehan stole from his house and threw the valuables from their terrace to where his two friends were standing.

The police said that they are investigating the incident.

