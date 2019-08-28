Karachi private schools to be closed on Thursday

All schools across Karachi will remain closed on August 29 (Thursday) because of heavy rain, the All Sindh Private Schools’ Association announced Wednesday night.

It will be difficult for children and teachers to reach school due to the rain, the association’s president, Haider Ali, said.

The ongoing rain spell is expected to continue till Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The K-Electric temporarily suspended power supply to multiple areas of Karachi as soon as it began to rain. Under its new strategy, the power utility shut down 500 power feeders to prevent electrocution related deaths.

More than 31 people were killed in electrocution-related deaths when heavy rains lashed Karachi during Eidul Azha.

