Wednesday, August 28, 2019  | 26 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi private schools to be closed on Thursday

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

All schools across Karachi will remain closed on August 29 (Thursday) because of heavy rain, the All Sindh Private Schools’ Association announced Wednesday night.

It will be difficult for children and teachers to reach school due to the rain, the association’s president, Haider Ali, said.

The ongoing rain spell is expected to continue till Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Related: Karachi still unprepared as third spell inundates roads

The K-Electric temporarily suspended power supply to multiple areas of Karachi as soon as it began to rain. Under its new strategy, the power utility shut down 500 power feeders to prevent electrocution related deaths.

More than 31 people were killed in electrocution-related deaths when heavy rains lashed Karachi during Eidul Azha.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain schools
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
local
Over 100 people in Multan’s Arain cannot hear or speak
Over 100 people in Multan's Arain cannot hear or speak
local
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, Buildings, Illegal, commercial
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.