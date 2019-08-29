Karachi man arrested for staging his own kidnapping

He demanded Rs1m from his own family

Zeeshan, a resident of Karachi's Safoora Goth, wanted to open a gaming zone but his family refused to give him money.So he staged his own kidnapping and demanded Rs1 million from his own family."I called my mother first and demanded money," Zeeshan told SAMAA TV. "Then I received calls from my brother."Zeeshan said he wanted to open a gaming zone.Khursheed Rind, an official of the Special Investigation Unit, told SAMAA TV that his force monitored Zeeshan's mobile phone and arrested him.His family members had been worried for the last three or four days, the official said, adding that Zeeshan called his family and demanded Rs1 million.Rind said that Zeeshan threatened his family, saying that their son will be killed if the ransom is not paid. Police have registered a case against Zeeshan for kidnapping himself.