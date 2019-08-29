Thursday, August 29, 2019 | 27 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Bahria Tower case: Court wraps up Qaim Shah’s bail plea
Straight outta Karachi: Pakistan’s surprise hip hop hub
Court dismisses petition against appointment of Shabbar Zaidi
Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Karachi man arrested for staging his own kidnapping
Ahmer Rehman
2 hours ago
He demanded Rs1m from his own family
Karachi police have arrested a man for staging his own kidnapping for ransom, an official said Thursday.
Zeeshan, a resident of Karachi’s Safoora Goth, wanted to open a gaming zone but his family refused to give him money.
So he staged his own kidnapping and demanded Rs1 million from his own family.
“I called my mother first and demanded money,” Zeeshan told SAMAA TV. “Then I received calls from my brother.”
Zeeshan said he wanted to open a gaming zone.
Khursheed Rind, an official of the Special Investigation Unit, told SAMAA TV that his force monitored Zeeshan’s mobile phone and arrested him.
His family members had been worried for the last three or four days, the official said, adding that Zeeshan called his family and demanded Rs1 million.
Rind said that Zeeshan threatened his family, saying that their son will be killed if the ransom is not paid. Police have registered a case against Zeeshan for kidnapping himself.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
TOPICS:
Karachi
kidnapping
RELATED STORIES
Three labourers found murdered in Clifton park: police
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Watch: Leaning poles leave residents of Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar poleaxed
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Sindh slaps ban on swimming at school pools in Karachi
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
Asif Baloch
local
10 hours ago
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Rashid Hameed
local
11 hours ago
Faisalabad officials being investigated for illegally renting out public land
Shaheen Shahzadi
local
1 day ago
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.