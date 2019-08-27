‘Karachi garbage situation may cause problems for Muharram processions’

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar called a meeting on Monday to discuss the arrangements of Muharram with ulema, police, Rangers, and elected representatives of city government at the old KMC building.

The ulemas criticised the Sindh government and KMC over their failure to take measures to clean the city. Eighty percent of the city is covered with sewerage water and garbage, which would make the Muharram processions difficult, they complained.

“It is impossible for civic bodies to ensure relief before Muharram,” said Allama Furqan of the Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan. The meetings held at Commissioner House, Deputy Commissioner Office and Karachi Mayor Office were fruitless, he added.

“Ancholi, Martin Road, Golimar, Scheme33 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Numaish are inundated with sewerage water,” Furqan remarked.

We demand our rights of a clean city from Karachi mayor, said Mehndi Shah of District Malir. “We voted for him.”

Districts West, Malir, Korangi are covered with piles of garbage and sewerage water, and roads of Soldier Bazaar and New Karachi have been completed destroyed by the rainwater, said Sadiq Jaffery, the secretary-general of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

The authorities fail to take any measures before Muharram every year, claimed Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam’s Umar Sadiq. “No relief is provided to mourners during Muharram.”

The street lights on New Town Road have not been working and the roadside encroachment is becoming common on Old Sabzi Mandi Road, Dawat-e-Islami’s Yaqoob Attari remarked.

There are manholes in front of Imambargah Road and power outages occur every year during the procession, said Younus Jaffery, a trustee of Jumman Shah Imambargah in Lyari. Uninterrupted power should be supplied during Muharram, he said.

“Huge piles of garbage are lying in front of Madni Mosque in Old City and Gulbahar,” a leader of Sunni Tehreek said.

No measures have been taken by the city, said Jafferia Alliance’s Shams-ul-Hasan Shamsi. The street lights outside 17 Imambargahs in Korangi have not been working, he added.

The Jacob Lines road, going towards Kalapul to Lucky Star, is in ruins. Three processions of Muharram will go from that road. Shamsi remarked that the cantonment board and KMC are not ready to claim ownership.

The mayor responded to the complaints by saying that 90% issues of the city government have been resolved. Akhtar clarified that sewerage water and garbage problems do not come under KMC, as Karachi Water Board and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board are responsible for that.

The World Bank is ready to invest $1,6 billion for the improvement of Karachi’s infrastructure, he said. “The city is in a bad shape and I have requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action,” Akhtar added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram