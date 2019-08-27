Islamabad policeman arrested for making pornographic videos of children

Two men, including a police officer, were arrested on Monday over their involvement in a child pornography racket in Islamabad’s Sector G-6.

The suspects have been identified as policeman Shahzad Khaliq and his accomplice, Rehan.

The men have been accused of sexually exploiting children and then blackmailing them. They threatened children and made them perform objectionable acts and then threatening them to make the videos viral if they tell anyone.

One of the survivors was a 16-year-old boy. The teenager’s parents were searching for their son in their neighbourhood, when they saw him coming out of the suspects’ house. They filed a complaint with the police after their son told them everything.

Videos of the men engaging in indecent acts with children were found on the mobile phone of one of the suspects.

The Islamabad IG has ordered for an investigation team to be formed. It will be led by City SP Amir Niazi.

