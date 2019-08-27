Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Islamabad policeman arrested for making pornographic videos of children

10 hours ago
 

 

Two men, including a police officer, were arrested on Monday over their involvement in a child pornography racket in Islamabad’s Sector G-6.

The suspects have been identified as policeman Shahzad Khaliq and his accomplice, Rehan.

The men have been accused of sexually exploiting children and then blackmailing them. They threatened children and made them perform objectionable acts and then threatening them to make the videos viral if they tell anyone.

One of the survivors was a 16-year-old boy. The teenager’s parents were searching for their son in their neighbourhood, when they saw him coming out of the suspects’ house. They filed a complaint with the police after their son told them everything.

Videos of the men engaging in indecent acts with children were found on the mobile phone of one of the suspects.

The Islamabad IG has ordered for an investigation team to be formed. It will be led by City SP Amir Niazi.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
child abuse Islamabad
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
local
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Artist, Painting, Creative
 
MOST READ
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.