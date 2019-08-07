Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | 5 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Pakistan to expel Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria: foreign minister
PSX loses 723 points, closes at four-year low
How to turn Lyari River’s sewerage water into freshwater
Parliament’s joint session denounces atrocities in Kashmir
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Local
Heavy rains could generate flooding in Karachi, warns PMD
Sonia Shehzad
1 hour ago
Heavy rains likely to hit Sindh on August 9
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains falls could generate 'urban flooding' in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.
A new rain system, which was formed in the Bay of Bengal, will enter Sanghar and Tharparkar on Friday, says chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz.
Sarfaraz said that heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi on August 9 and continue till August 12.
He added that the new rain system is three times stronger than the last one.
At least 20 people were killed in Karachi during the two days of rain last month. It had wreaked havoc across the city, leaving underpasses, roads and houses in several areas, flooded.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
Karachi
Rain
RELATED STORIES
You can now apply for a construction permit online: SBCA
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Three of a family killed in Rawalpindi wall collapse
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Emergency declared in Islamabad-Rawalpindi after heavy rains
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Rain, Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad, Hyderabad
MOST READ
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Watch: Two robbers loot grocery store in Lahore
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.