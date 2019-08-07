Heavy rains could generate flooding in Karachi, warns PMD

Heavy rains likely to hit Sindh on August 9

A new rain system, which was formed in the Bay of Bengal, will enter Sanghar and Tharparkar on Friday, says chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz.Sarfaraz said that heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi on August 9 and continue till August 12.He added that the new rain system is three times stronger than the last one.At least 20 people were killed in Karachi during the two days of rain last month. It had wreaked havoc across the city, leaving underpasses, roads and houses in several areas, flooded.