Have made arrangements ahead of expected rainy spell: Sindh CM

Heavy rains likely to hit Sindh cities from August 9
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that his government has made necessary arrangements ahead of heavy rain in the province expected this weekend.
The Sindh chief minister held meetings with the officials of various provincial and local government departments to review the arrangements for the expected rainy spell.
"Our people, including administrators and elected representatives, will be present everywhere," Shah told SAMAA TV. He said the government will try to make sure that people don’t face difficulties during or after rain in the province.
On August 6, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had warned that heavy rainfalls could generate ‘urban flooding’ in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.