Have made arrangements ahead of expected rainy spell: Sindh CM

Heavy rains likely to hit Sindh cities from August 9

The Sindh chief minister held meetings with the officials of various provincial and local government departments to review the arrangements for the expected rainy spell."Our people, including administrators and elected representatives, will be present everywhere," Shah told SAMAA TV. He said the government will try to make sure that people don't face difficulties during or after rain in the province.On August 6, the Pakistan Meteorological Department had warned that heavy rainfalls could generate 'urban flooding' in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Hyderabad.Related story: Heavy rains could generate flooding in Karachi, warns PMD Chief meteorological officer Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a new rain system, which was formed in the Bay of Bengal, will enter Sanghar and Tharparkar on Friday.Heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi on August 9 and continue till August 12. Sarfaraz had said that the new rain system is three times stronger than the last one.At least 20 people were killed in Karachi during the two days of rain last month. It had wreaked havoc across the city, leaving underpasses, roads and houses in several areas, flooded.