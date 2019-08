Five people were washed away in a flash flood triggered by a cloud burst in Muzaffarabad’s Jhelum valley on Friday.

According to Muzaffarabad police, three women and two children were among the dead.

At least 24 people died in July after a flood tore into a village in Neelum valley. At least 50 houses were destroyed in the Leswa village.

