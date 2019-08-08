Thursday, August 8, 2019  | 6 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Firing reported outside NAB deputy prosecutor’s house in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 

File photo: Muzaffar Abbasi

Firing was reported outside the residence of NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi in Islamabad’s Sector I-8 Thursday night.  

Abbasi said that he was walking around his house with his son and brother when he heard gunshots. He, however, didn’t see the shooter.

A press release issued by NAB said that its chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has taken notice of the “assassination attempt” on Abbasi and directed bureau’s Rawalpindi director to inform Islamabad IG about the shooting.

Abbasi was NAB’s prosecutor in the three corruption references, Al Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield properties and Flagship, against former PM Nawaz Sharif and his family. The PML-N founder is currently in jail after being convicted in the steel mills reference.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
