FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman

The Federal Investigation Agency arrested on Tuesday a man for blackmailing a woman in Lahore.

In a statement, the FIA said that a man approached the investigation agency and complained that the suspect, identified as Mubashir, was blackmailing his sister.

He said, in his complaint, that the suspect claimed to possess indecent pictures and videos of his sister.

The FIA arrested Mubashir from the Babami Baghi area and is checking his phones.

