Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Dolphin Force arrests two suspected robbers in Lahore

16 mins ago
 

Photo: Dolphin Force/Facebook

Punjab Police’s Dolphin Force arrested two men, identified as Amir and Zohaib, and rescued an eight-year-old boy in Lahore’s Sabzazar.

A case was registered against the suspects for robbing a house.

The policemen stopped the suspects at a checkpoint, but the two men opened fire at them. The suspects started running on their feet and one man grabbed a child, who was walking on the road. They threatened to kill the child if the police follow them. After this, the police let them go there but caught them later on.

The suspects even confessed to two other robberies in Sabzazar.

The police seized their weapons and motorcycle, and have launched an investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
Video: Lahore police arrest suspected gamblers
local
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta’s self-taught string artist
Meet Shaukat Ali, Quetta's self-taught string artist
local
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Artist, Painting, Creative
 
MOST READ
'Hitman' killed boutique owner on Lahore's Bund Road: police 
‘Hitman’ killed boutique owner on Lahore’s Bund Road: police 
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he's marrying Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi confirms he’s marrying Naimal Khawar
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
Pakistan gets its first 5G mobile internet service
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.