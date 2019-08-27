Dolphin Force arrests two suspected robbers in Lahore

Punjab Police’s Dolphin Force arrested two men, identified as Amir and Zohaib, and rescued an eight-year-old boy in Lahore’s Sabzazar.

A case was registered against the suspects for robbing a house.

The policemen stopped the suspects at a checkpoint, but the two men opened fire at them. The suspects started running on their feet and one man grabbed a child, who was walking on the road. They threatened to kill the child if the police follow them. After this, the police let them go there but caught them later on.

The suspects even confessed to two other robberies in Sabzazar.

The police seized their weapons and motorcycle, and have launched an investigation.

