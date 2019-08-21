CTD arrests three members of banned outfit in Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested on Tuesday three men of a banned terrorist outfit on Karachi’s Hub River Road.

Suspects are related to terrorist Sheikh Mumtaz aka Firoun, who fled from Central Jail Karachi, according to the CTD.

They came to Karachi to kill Mumtaz’s remaining targets of his opponent groups, the police believe.

There is danger of terrorism activities during Moharram, CTD In-charge Raja Umar Khattab warned.

