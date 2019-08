The body of a 13-year-old boy was found on Tuesday in Sibi.

He was kidnapped from his house and beaten up with sticks, according to doctors. They said his body was also burnt.

The suspects threw the child’s body near his house.

The child’s father Haji Khan gave the police the names of the suspected killers, Sibi Deputy Comissioner Syed Zahid Shah said. The police have started the search operation.

