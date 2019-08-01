Anti-corruption department raids illegal water hydrant

A team of Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment raided a water hydrant near Nipa Chowrangi and confiscated their record.

According to officials, the raid was carried out after the department received complaints from people.

They complained that the hydrant was providing water to commercial sites and affecting the water supply to residential areas.

Three people, including the brother of the hydrant’s contractor, were taken into custody.

