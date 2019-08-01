Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Anti-corruption department raids illegal water hydrant

1 hour ago
 

In this photograph taken on August 22, 2015, Pakistani employees fill water tankers at a government hydrant to provide residential areas in Karachi. (AFP)

A team of Sindh’s Anti-Corruption Establishment raided a water hydrant near Nipa Chowrangi and confiscated their record.

According to officials, the raid was carried out after the department received complaints from people.

They complained that the hydrant was providing water to commercial sites and affecting the water supply to residential areas.

Three people, including the brother of the hydrant’s contractor, were taken into custody.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi water
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Water, Water Hydrant
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.