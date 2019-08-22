Another spell of monsoon rain to batter Karachi

Don’t put your umbrellas just yet! A new rain system is about entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi in the coming days.

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 28, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the system from Bengal will bring heavy rains to Karachi. Between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected to pour in the city.

Cloudy weather and light drizzles are expected till August 28.

