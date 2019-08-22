Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Another spell of monsoon rain to batter Karachi

46 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Don’t put your umbrellas just yet! A new rain system is about entered Sindh and heavy rain will pour in Karachi in the coming days.

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfall on August 28, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Related: Rain hits parts of Punjab and KP

On Thursday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted that the system from Bengal will bring heavy rains to Karachi. Between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected to pour in the city.

Cloudy weather and light drizzles are expected till August 28.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
local
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
Islamabad shopkeepers ask for alternative after ban on plastic bags
local
Peshawar’s royal guest house will be used by tribal MPAs
Peshawar's royal guest house will be used by tribal MPAs
local
 
 
 
 
 
Peshawar, FATA, MPA, Guest house,
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.