Several tons of garbage removed from Mehmoodabad drain



Video of Mahmoodabad Nala. Again good enough to shut up all those wasting time playing the blame game instead of doing their jobs.

The nala has never been cleaned like this. Note the encroachments under the nose of Provincial Govt.

Btw trash is still thrown in it#LetsCleanKHI pic.twitter.com/Vd1Mst8yHx

— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) August 30, 2019

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi uploaded a video of the drain, saying it is "good enough to shut up all those wasting time playing the blame game, instead of doing their jobs."He said the footage shows encroachments on the drain. "Note the encroachments under the nose of provincial government," he said. The video was partly in response to Sindh government officials who have been posting videos and saying that as part of this campaign, the garbage is being removed from drains and dumped in parks.However, people continue to throw waste in the drain, added Zaidi.The federal government began the cleanliness campaign around three weeks ago and promised to remove garbage from the city's drains.