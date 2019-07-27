Woman killed during Lahore police raid to arrest her son

A woman died in Lahore on July 26 during a police raid on her house to arrest her son.

Her family says the seven police officers who came to arrest her 20-year-old son, Imran, beat her up for trying to stop them. Forty-two-year-old Bashiraan Bibi died of wounds sustained during the scuffle.

A post-mortem examination is under way to determine her official cause of death. In the mean time, the Shahdara police have registered a case against the seven police officers. One of them is a trainee ASI.

The case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of

common object) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

