Saturday, July 27, 2019  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Woman killed during Lahore police raid to arrest her son

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A woman died in Lahore on July 26 during a police raid on her house to arrest her son. 

Her family says the seven police officers who came to arrest her 20-year-old son, Imran, beat her up for trying to stop them. Forty-two-year-old Bashiraan Bibi died of wounds sustained during the scuffle.

A post-mortem examination is under way to determine her official cause of death. In the mean time, the Shahdara police have registered a case against the seven police officers. One of them is a trainee ASI.

The case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of
common object) and 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Police
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
lahore, police brutality, police violence, shahdara, woman killed, police murder
 
MOST READ
Independents grab most seats in merged districts' elections
Independents grab most seats in merged districts’ elections
Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife accuses him of abuse, cheating
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafari Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafari Supari arrested
Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit in pictures
Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US visit in pictures
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
Melania shares pictures with PM Khan, President Trump on Twitter
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.