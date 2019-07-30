Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Villagers kill a leopard in Abbottabad

1 hour ago
 

Photo: SAMAA TV

Villagers in Havelian have killed a leopard after it attacked goats and dogs in the area, officials said.

According to the Khyber Pakhunkhwa wildlife department, a villager shot down the leopard before its team reached the spot.

The wildlife workers have taken the leopard’s body into custody and sent it to Peshawar for a post-mortem, the Divisional Forest Officer said.

He said that his team was investigating as to how the animal entered the locality.

This is the second leopard that has died in Abottabad in the last three months.

In April, officials had caught a leopard after it fell in a ditch and injured its back.

However, the animal couldn’t survive the fall and died a few days after it was rescued.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Abbottabad leopard
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Leopard, Wildlife, Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.