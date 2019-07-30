Villagers kill a leopard in Abbottabad

Villagers in Havelian have killed a leopard after it attacked goats and dogs in the area, officials said.

According to the Khyber Pakhunkhwa wildlife department, a villager shot down the leopard before its team reached the spot.

The wildlife workers have taken the leopard’s body into custody and sent it to Peshawar for a post-mortem, the Divisional Forest Officer said.

He said that his team was investigating as to how the animal entered the locality.

This is the second leopard that has died in Abottabad in the last three months.

In April, officials had caught a leopard after it fell in a ditch and injured its back.

However, the animal couldn’t survive the fall and died a few days after it was rescued.

