Two women killed in accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul

Two women were killed and nine people injured in a traffic accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred because of speeding. The women died while on their way to the hospital. They have been identified as Shakilah and Samina.

The nine injured people were sent home after receiving medical attention.

The police are still looking for the bus driver responsible for the incident. He fled after the accident.

