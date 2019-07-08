Monday, July 8, 2019  | 4 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two women killed in accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul

7 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Two women were killed and nine people injured in a traffic accident near Karachi’s Kala Pul Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident occurred because of speeding. The women died while on their way to the hospital. They have been identified as Shakilah and Samina.

The nine injured people were sent home after receiving medical attention.

The police are still looking for the bus driver responsible for the incident. He fled after the accident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
accident Karachi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, accident, kala pul, bus accident, speeding,
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
Two people killed in firing at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.