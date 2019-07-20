Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Six women beaten up in Sujawal over water

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Six women were beaten up with sticks and axes in Sujawal over water on Saturday. 

Though they approached the police, a case has not been registered yet.

The women, who are from the Jaman Parheri village, said that they got into a fight with some other people filling water in their containers. They were barred from filling water and soon went home. After their husbands and sons left for work, the suspects entered their homes and beat them up.

The women went to the police station to lodge a complaint but nothing has been done yet. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
sujawal water
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Sujawal, water, fight, violence against women, village, women beaten up
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.