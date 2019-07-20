Six women beaten up in Sujawal over water

Six women were beaten up with sticks and axes in Sujawal over water on Saturday.

Though they approached the police, a case has not been registered yet.

The women, who are from the Jaman Parheri village, said that they got into a fight with some other people filling water in their containers. They were barred from filling water and soon went home. After their husbands and sons left for work, the suspects entered their homes and beat them up.

The women went to the police station to lodge a complaint but nothing has been done yet. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

