Sindh schools to remain open on Wednesday

All educational institutions will remain open on Wednesday, the Sindh government announced Tuesday.

The Sindh education department said in a statement that the monsoon rains will stop by Tuesday night and all schools will remain open on Wednesday.

Teachers have been instructed to reach their schools tomorrow.

However, the government may decide to close schools tomorrow if the rain doesn’t stop.

On Monday, rain wreaked havoc in various cities of Sindh, including Karachi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department had said that the rain system entered Sindh from India’s Rajasthan. It has predicted that the city will receive more rainfall on Tuesday.

On July 29, The Sindh government had announced that all educational intuitions across the province will remain closed on Tuesday because of heavy rain.

