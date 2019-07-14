Power outages reported as Punjab hit by rain

Power outages were reported across Punjab after rainfall Saturday night.

Coupled with cool winds, the rain brought the temperature down in Lahore but resulted in several areas losing power. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain throughout the week in Punjab.

In Pindi Bhattian several areas lost power and other low-lying areas were flooded due to the rain.

In Mianwali, residents reported five hours of no electricity after the rains.

With additional reporting by Bilal Akbar and Abdul Hameed.