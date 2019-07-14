Sunday, July 14, 2019  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Power outages reported as Punjab hit by rain

57 mins ago
 

Pakistani youths play in a flooded street during monsoon rain in Lahore on Sept 5, 2014. Photo: AFP

Power outages were reported across Punjab after rainfall Saturday night.

Coupled with cool winds, the rain brought the temperature down in Lahore but resulted in several areas losing power. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain throughout the week in Punjab.

In Pindi Bhattian several areas lost power and other low-lying areas were flooded due to the rain.

In Mianwali, residents reported five hours of no electricity after the rains.

With additional reporting by Bilal Akbar and Abdul Hameed. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Punjab Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Rain, Punjab, lahore, mianwali, pindi bhattian, electricity, power outage, monsoon
 
MOST READ
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
18 killed, 80 injured in Sadiqabad train crash
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter's phone at Islamabad accountability court
Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Model filming in police van lands Karachi SHO in trouble
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after 'successful' surgery
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.