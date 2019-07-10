Wednesday, July 10, 2019 | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Local
Pakistan Express leaves half its bogies behind in Multan
Rashid Hameed
13 mins ago
The joint broke
Some airlines forget your luggage and some trains forget you.
The Karachi to Rawalpindi Pakistan Express left seven bogies behind while crossing through Multan's Faridabad.
The joint connecting those bogies to the rest of the train broke and the engine moved on without them. There are usually 16 to 18 bogies in a train.
Pakistan Railways authorities in Multan say they are working to reattach the bogies and get the train back on track.
TOPICS:
Multan
train
Multan, train, pakistan express, rawalpindi, pindi, karachi, bogies
