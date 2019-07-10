Wednesday, July 10, 2019  | 6 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Pakistan Express leaves half its bogies behind in Multan

13 mins ago
 
The joint broke



Some airlines forget your luggage and some trains forget you. 

The Karachi to Rawalpindi Pakistan Express left seven bogies behind while crossing through Multan's Faridabad.

The joint connecting those bogies to the rest of the train broke and the engine moved on without them. There are usually 16 to 18 bogies in a train.

Pakistan Railways authorities in Multan say they are working to reattach the bogies and get the train back on track.

Watch: Zardari snatches reporter’s phone at Islamabad accountability court
Anchorperson Mureed Abbas killed in Karachi gun attack, FIR lodged
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Obese Sadiqabad man dies 10 days after ‘successful’ surgery
 
 
 
 
 
 
