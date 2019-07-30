Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
OGRA bans CNG cylinders in public transport, school vans

15 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

OGRA has placed a ban on the use of CNG cylinders in public transport and school vans.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, OGRA has issued orders to the provincial authorities and motorway IGs to implement its orders.

The orders should be immediately implemented under motor vehicle 199 rules, the notification said.

It instructed the authorities to launch an operation to remove CNG cylinders from public transport and school vans.

The officials said that the decision was taken due to a rise in traffic accidents and it will help the authorities minimise harm to people.

Karachi Pakistan Public transport
 
