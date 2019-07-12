Nespak gives FWO K-IV design adjustment green signal

A slightly new design for one large canal instead of three small ones for the K-IV water supply project to Karachi has been given the green signal by Nespak, in what is probably a major sign of relief for all involved.



K-IV is a 14-year-old attempt to increase the amount of water supplied to Karachi. While work started in 2005, the project was confounded by red-tape, funding shortages, technical crises and more than its fair share of politics.



K-IV is a KWSB project. It was designed by Osmani & Company Pvt. Ltd. and it was being built by the FWO. The project was persistently beleaguered by delays of one nature or the other.



In 2018, the FWO suggested that instead of it constructing three small parallel canals from Keenjhar lake to Karachi, it make one large one that would take 650mgd.



In November 2018, the FWO DG presented this model to the chief minister. Notes were also shared on related works that needed to be done for the water supply (this means pumping stations, filtration plants, storage lagoons, power plants). It was estimated that this would save up to Rs60b and three years.



The CM approved the proposed model but asked the K-IV project director to have this technically evaluated before they could take this case to the federal government. KWSB engaged Nespak to vet this plan.



It now appears that Nespak has confirmed that the plan for one large canal works. The Nespak team has confirmed that one large canal could transport the water and it will submit its final report by July 15.



Seventy percent of work on one part of the plan, for 250mgd, is complete.