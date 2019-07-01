MDA’s Taiser Town Scheme balloting on July 19

The Malir Development Authority will hold balloting of 20,000 plots in Taiser Town Scheme 45 on July 19, 2019 (Friday) at Beach Luxury Hotel.

This was decided by the governing body that met at the MDA headquarters on Monday.

“The total area of Taiser Town’s Scheme 45 is 9,512 acres in which categories of plots for 80-, 120-, 240- and 400-square yards are available for balloting,” said MDA additional director-general Muhammad Sohail. The authority had received 170,000 applications by the cut-off date of April 15.

Muhammad Sohail said the people who are allotted plots will then have to pay development charges. It will be according to the size of plot: Rs1,000 per square yard for 80 sq yard plots and Rs1,500 for 120 sq yards, Rs1,800 for 240 sq yards and Rs2,000 for 400 sq yards.

The balloting was supposed to be held by the end of June but it was delayed due to the budget sessions.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh local government minister Saeed Ghani. MDA DG Atta Imran Soomro, additional director-general Muhammad Sohail, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board MD Asadullah Khan, local government special secretary Ishaq Maher were at the meeting.

