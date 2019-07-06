Saturday, July 6, 2019  | 2 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Markets expected to close as Karachi traders call three-day strike

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, a traders’ action committee, has called a three-day strike in the city against new taxes imposed in the 2019-20 budget. 

The shutter down strike has been called on Monday. The traders have made 11 demands that they want the government to fulfill. These include the removal of the VAT, a reduction in taxes to 0.3%, no sales tax on up to Rs10 million sales and no income tax on people making up to Rs1.2 million a year.

They also want the government to charge a fixed income tax from shopkeepers and stop its condition of customers’ CNICs required for transactions over Rs50,000.

Last month, the All Pakistan Anjuman Traders rejected the budget and its head Ajmal Baloch said business had been affected because of the higher taxes.

If the government doesn’t accept our demands, we will stage protests across the country, he warned.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Protest
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, protest, traders, business, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad, budget, taxes
 
MOST READ
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
No increase in token, registration taxes on cars: FBR
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Mujra nights and corruption destroyed industry: Meera
Shehbaz, Maryam present 'solid proof' of Nawaz's innocence
Shehbaz, Maryam present ‘solid proof’ of Nawaz’s innocence
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Dollar slides as IMF gives Pakistan $1 billion
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.