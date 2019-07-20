KP food minister reduces roti prices back to Rs10

Tandoor roti will be sold at its old price of Rs10 in Peshawar.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi took notice of the price increase. After successful negotiations between the Naanbai Association and district administration, Lodhi decided that 130g rotis would be sold at Rs10.

The Peshawar district administration had earlier agreed to increase roti prices to Rs15 after a shutter down strike was called by tandoor owners or naanbais.

The naanbais agreed that along with the price of the roti, they would increase the weight from 150g to 190g. However, most tandoor owners were selling the rotis at the new price but not at the decided weight.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the discrepancy after he received complaints. He ordered the district administration to take action against tandoor owners selling rotis weighing less than 190g.

On July 13, a man in Peshawar approached the Peshawar High Court against the increase in roti prices. The complainant said in his application that the price review committee was not taken into confidence before increasing the roti price. The tandoor owners and district administration were made respondents in the application.

