Saturday, July 20, 2019  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

KP food minister reduces roti prices back to Rs10

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Tandoor roti will be sold at its old price of Rs10 in Peshawar. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi took notice of the price increase. After successful negotiations between the Naanbai Association and district administration, Lodhi decided that 130g rotis would be sold at Rs10.

The Peshawar district administration had earlier agreed to increase roti prices to Rs15 after a shutter down strike was called by tandoor owners or naanbais.

The naanbais agreed that along with the price of the roti, they would increase the weight from 150g to 190g. However, most tandoor owners were selling the rotis at the new price but not at the decided weight.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took notice of the discrepancy after he received complaints. He ordered the district administration to take action against tandoor owners selling rotis weighing less than 190g.

On July 13, a man in Peshawar approached the Peshawar High Court against the increase in roti prices. The complainant said in his application that the price review committee was not taken into confidence before increasing the roti price. The tandoor owners and district administration were made respondents in the application.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Peshawar roti
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
peshawar, kp, roti, roti prices, Qalandar Khan Lodhi
 
MOST READ
Karachi traders fearful after 'mysterious creature' sighted in Shershah
Karachi traders fearful after ‘mysterious creature’ sighted in Shershah
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
Overseas Pakistanis to pay tax on all their mobile phones
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad's Wadi Neelum
24 feared dead after flood tears into Muzaffarabad’s Wadi Neelum
Balloting for Karachi's Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Balloting for Karachi’s Taiser Town Scheme 45 completed
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
Imran Khan announces new ordinance for easy financing of houses
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.