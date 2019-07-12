Karachi’s Club Road to be made one-way

You will not be able to go to Metropole from PIDC any more as the Karachi traffic engineering bureau experiments making Club Road one-way.

Club Road is the one that connects Metropole to PIDC. On it you pass Karachi Gymkhana and Pearl Continental on one side and on the other Sheraton and the Commissioner’s office.

At a meeting with Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani Friday, the administration and traffic police decided they would put this diversion on trial.

The PIDC traffic signal will be one-way. Fawara Chowk Aiwan-e-Sadar Roundabout will also be reduced.

After Club Road becomes one-way, you won’t be able to go to Metropole by turning right from CM House, turning left from Shaheen Complex and going straight from PIDC at the “Sheraton” intersection signal.

Traffic from Shaheen Complex and Clifton will not be able to enter Club Road either. The authorities believe this will ease traffic pressure and risks.

Deputy Commissioner South Syed Salahuddin, Traffic Engineering Bureau Senior Director Naveed Izhar, Traffic SP Asad Aijaz, Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Imtiaz Mangi were part of the meeting when this was decided.