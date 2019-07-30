Tuesday, July 30, 2019  | 26 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachiites, check your train schedules here before leaving home

16 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

Rail passengers are facing continued disruption after heavy rainfall played havoc with the transport network in Karachi.

Most passenger trains departing from Karachi to other cities have been delayed.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the departure of eight passenger trains from Karachi will be delayed due to the heavy downpour.

The railways representative gave the new schedule for the trains. Allama Iqbal Express is to now depart from Karachi at 7pm instead of 2pm, while Karakoram Express is to depart at 7:30pm instead of 3:30pm and Pakistan Business Express will leave Karachi at 11pm instead of 4pm.

He said that the Mehran Express train is to depart at 7pm instead of 3:55pm, Millat Express at 8:30pm instead of 5pm, Tezgaam Express at 7.45pm instead of 5:30pm, Sir Syed Express at 10pm instead of 9pm and Sukkur Express at 11pm instead of 10:15pm.

“The passengers can also call on Pakistan Railways’ inquiry number 021-117 for further information and in case of any emergency,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Rain, Railways, Train timings
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
Police release FixIt campaigner Alamgir Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.