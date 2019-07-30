Karachiites, check your train schedules here before leaving home

Rail passengers are facing continued disruption after heavy rainfall played havoc with the transport network in Karachi.

Most passenger trains departing from Karachi to other cities have been delayed.

According to a Pakistan Railways spokesperson, the departure of eight passenger trains from Karachi will be delayed due to the heavy downpour.

The railways representative gave the new schedule for the trains. Allama Iqbal Express is to now depart from Karachi at 7pm instead of 2pm, while Karakoram Express is to depart at 7:30pm instead of 3:30pm and Pakistan Business Express will leave Karachi at 11pm instead of 4pm.

He said that the Mehran Express train is to depart at 7pm instead of 3:55pm, Millat Express at 8:30pm instead of 5pm, Tezgaam Express at 7.45pm instead of 5:30pm, Sir Syed Express at 10pm instead of 9pm and Sukkur Express at 11pm instead of 10:15pm.

“The passengers can also call on Pakistan Railways’ inquiry number 021-117 for further information and in case of any emergency,” he said.

